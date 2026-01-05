Ruben Amorim accused of 'excessive rigidity' by Portuguese media after Man Utd sacking - but Red Devils blamed for lack of 'strategy' as Old Trafford 'dream became a nightmare'

Speaking in Record, commentator Nuno Felix said: "The coach cannot be exonerated. Amorim approached his first experience abroad with excessive rigidity in his ideas, almost dogmatic. He insisted on a model and principles that did not align with the squad's profile, showed little strategic flexibility, and was slow to understand that, in a club of this size, adaptation is a daily requirement. This stubbornness cost him time and credibility, both within and outside the club structure.

"But recent United history shows that Amorim was not the exception, he was continuity. Before him, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag all failed. Coaches with radically different profiles, ideas, and resumes. And I'm setting aside Jose Mourinho's name because, if we look closely, with Mourinho, MU team was still competing in the Premier League and winning trophies. They all succumbed to the same structural problem: a club without a clear medium/long-term football strategy.

"Unbalanced, inflated squads lacking competitive leadership. And above all, management oriented not towards sporting success, but towards the commercial exploitation of the brand. The "Glazer family" transformed United into a money-printing machine where football is secondary and the coach is disposable.

"Amorim failed because he didn't adapt. United continues to fail because it no longer recognises itself in the mirror. And as long as former glories shape the public debate and the priority is profit, Old Trafford will continue to be a stage for dismissals, not rebuilding."

Elsewhere, in Portuguese publication Ojogo, they highlight Amorim's failure to move the club forward from their iconic ex-boss Fergie, saying: "At a club that has been a graveyard for managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the young 40-year-old Amorim emerged as yet another candidate to make people forget the legendary Scottish coach, but the Portuguese leaves the Red Devils with just 24 wins in 63 matches and without any titles."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!