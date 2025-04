Ruben Amorim sends 'be humble' message to Chido Obi-Martin as Man Utd wonderkid eyes 'more opportunities' upfront amid Rasmus Hojlund struggles Manchester United C. Obi-Martin R. Amorim Premier League

Chido Obi-Martin has admitted that Ruben Amorim told him to "be humble" as the youngster pursues a starting role at Manchester United.