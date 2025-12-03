'I protect myself' - Ruben Amorim explains why he avoids social media after investigation reveals Man Utd boss is biggest target of most extreme online abuse

Amorim revealed that two players were fresh injury doubts ahead of Thursday's game against West Ham, but would not reveal who they were. However, he confirmed that Matheus Cunha is back after missing the last two games with a knock sustained in training, while Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire are still out.

"We have two doubts, I will not tell you today because it will tell you the way we are going to approach, but the rest of the squad is good," said the coach.

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League and they will be without playmaker Lucas Paqueta after he was sent off for arguing with the referee in their last outing against Liverpool. The game will see Amorim come up against compatriot and new Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Nottingham Forest side beat United on two occasions last season.

"I had no doubts that he would have success, no matter what the club," Amorim said of Nuno. "He is really experienced. He knows how to work with different with different squads. He understands really well the league, and that is a plus. He's really smart, preparing the games, understanding the environment of the game. So it's going to be a tough match."

United earned a vital 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in their last game and will be desperate to make amends for their most recent home game, when they were beaten 1-0 by Everton despite the Toffees playing the majority of the game with 10 men.