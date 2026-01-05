Getty Images Sport
Sacked Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim sensationally accused of trying to 'engineer' Red Devils exit by 'blowing things up'
United swing axe in brutal sacking
Amorim has been given the boot after just 14 months in charge, and less than 24 hours after a contentious 1-1 draw with Leeds after which Amorim publicly challenged the United board. Things came to a head because, according to The Sun Amorim wanted to leave and started to "blow things up" to effectively "engineer a departure".
Tension had been growing for weeks, particularly concerning transfer policy in the January window. Amorim felt he was not receiving the backing he anticipated and aired his frustrations, insisting he was the "manager" with full authority, not just a "head coach" expected to follow a strict structure under the directors of football and recruitment. This public outburst, following a series of disappointing results, was the final straw for the club's leadership.
Amorim's tenure was marked by inconsistency, he won only 24 of his 63 games in all competitions, the lowest of any permanent United manager in the Premier League era. The previous season, he led United to their lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th place, though they did reach the Europa League final, which they lost to Tottenham.
Tactical switch causes confusion
This season, United sit sixth in the league, but the club felt there was not enough evidence of progress or tactical evolution from his rigid 3-4-3 system. According to the Daily Mail, reports from a dressing-room source indicate Amorim delivered a "mumbling" and insecure pre-match team talk before the match against Leeds.
The source claimed Amorim appeared full of self doubt as he tried to explain a last-minute tactical switch, reverting to a back three formation after the squad had trained with a back four all week. The players were reportedly surprised and confused by the change in plan, which contributed to the impression that he was not in control.
Massive task to select new boss
United legend Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of the first team while the club begin the mammoth task of deciding who will replace Amorim. Former Manchester Utnide first team coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson, told the BBC: "They don't want to make another mistake and very quickly go for someone that they're sort of trying to fill the void with. They need to really look.
"At the end of the day, this is not all about Ruben Amorim. It's about Ineos and the whole team behind it, as well. Because they've basically not backed up what they've been saying. So there's some questions to be asked as well. They don't want to make the same mistake. They have to be really calm and say 'what do we need? what do we need to make sure that United is going to get back on track in the way that is the United style?'
"They need somebody with pedigree. Someone who understands the Premier League, who's been successful in the Premier League. Someone with a strong personality, with charisma. Someone with good vision about how to take Manchester United forward.”
Race to take the Old Trafford hot seat
Life after Amorim will begin in 48 hours when United travel to relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor and the list of potential full-time replacements includes some high-profile names. Enza Maresca, recently sacked by Chelsea is among the favourites, as is former England boss Gareth Southgate. Other names being touted include Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who’s out of contract at the end of the season, and Unai Emery, who is doing a superb job in charge of Aston Villa.
