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Ruben Amorim admits AC Milan players 'don't understand' pressing demands as ex-Man Utd coach starts new job with Celtic draw
Tactical struggles in Glasgow stalemate
The dawn of the Amorim era at AC Milan has arrived, but the Portuguese tactician is under no illusions about the scale of the task ahead. Following a 2-2 pre-season draw with Celtic, the coach was candid about the difficulties his side faced while attempting to transition away from the style of his predecessor.
Reflecting on the performance, Amorim noted that the team’s current identity is in a state of flux. "I think it was a good training session," Amorim said after the match. "Of course, we still have a lot of work to do, but the lads tried to implement new ideas. We conceded precisely because of this, but I liked seeing a team that wants to change their identity a bit. We need to improve in some moments, especially in situations close to our goal, but that's normal."
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Pressing issues and tactical identity
The most significant hurdle appears to be the physical and mental toll of Amorim’s preferred defensive system. The Rossoneri players often looked caught between two stools, attempting to press high but leaving gaps behind that the Scottish champions were able to exploit. Amorim acknowledged this friction, admitting that the squad's understanding of his pressing system is currently incomplete, which resulted in several disjointed moments throughout the match in Glasgow.
"The mentality of pressing for most of the game isn't fully understood by the team yet, but the idea is there, and I sensed it," the former United boss added. "We struggled a bit because we're trying to press all over the pitch, and it was clear we wanted to chase the ball in every situation. It's a concept we still need to assimilate. We'll improve physically, we'll understand game situations better, and we'll be able to do it more consistently.
"We want to control the game better through more sustained possession. We're working on it: right now, it's still difficult, and sometimes we take too long to get into the opponent's half, but the process has begun."
Camarda repays Amorim's faith to guarantee Milan future
Despite the tactical growing pains, the match provided a massive boost in the form of Francesco Camarda. The 18-year-old sensation, who has been the subject of intense loan speculation for months, seems to have played his way into Amorim’s permanent plans after scoring twice in seven minute to rescue a draw.
"Camarda will stay with us, no matter what," Amorim confirmed emphatically. "I have great faith in him and in our young players. I'm very happy with what they're showing; I think they have a great future at this club. I don't like to talk about individuals, but I can say with certainty that Camarda will be part of the squad for the entire season."
Reflecting on his performance after the game, Camarda told Sky Sports Italia: "I work hard for the colors I love. Every time I step onto the pitch in training or a match, I give my all. I know I can't miss opportunities like this. I expect to improve a lot. I grew up at AC Milan and I'm proud of the step I've taken with my contract renewal. The coach's confidence? I'm happy."
- IPA Sport
Gila injury update
The evening was not without its casualties, however, as summer recruit Mario Gila was forced off early with a muscular complaint. The sight of the center-back limping was a concern for the traveling Milan fans, particularly with the team set to embark on a major international tour.
Offering a reassuring update on the Spaniard's condition, Amorim hopes to have the defender back in the fold sooner rather than later. "He had a small problem, but I don't think it's anything serious. We'll evaluate him in the next few days, but I hope he can recover quickly," the manager concluded.
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