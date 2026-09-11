PRESSE SPORTS
'You can't write script like this!' – Ruben Aguilar left speechless as childhood buddy Florian Thauvin sparks wild comeback
Aguilar completes crazy comeback in Prague
Ruben Aguilar proved the ultimate hero as RC Lens snatched a remarkable 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory against Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena. Dino Toppmoller's side appeared destined for a frustrating defeat when Sturm put ten-man Prague 2-1 ahead in the 89th minute.
However, Florian Thauvin equalised in the 91st minute before Aguilar struck a brilliant effort inside the post two minutes later.
The dramatic result secured Lens's first away victory in Europe's premier competition since 1998.
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Full-back hails unique emotional spirit at Lens
Speaking post-match to Canal+, Aguilar admitted that nobody could have scripted such a chaotic ending to the match. The defender emphasized the deep emotional connection within the squad, insisting that suffering together remains key to their unity.
He expressed immense pride in representing the club on the biggest European stage.
"When you wear this logo, you have to give 100 per cent," Aguilar stated. "We give everything for the people of Lens, and it's only at this club that you can experience emotions like this. I'm very proud tonight. We couldn't have written this scenario."
Bond with buddy Thauvin pays off
The match-winner also took time to celebrate his close relationship with fellow goalscorer Thauvin. Having trained together earlier in their careers, Aguilar expressed sheer delight at seeing both of them score in the Champions League on the same night.
He praised the entire squad, including the substitutes, for maintaining total togetherness through every twist and turn.
"We were trained together and tonight we both scored in the Champions League," Aguilar added. "My buddy Flo got the man of the match trophy, and I'm so happy for him. We're really good friends, we have a blast, we suffer together, and we're all rewarded."
- PRESSE SPORTS
Focus shifts back to Ligue 1 duty
Having sealed a thrilling European start, Lens must quickly channel their momentum back into domestic competition. Toppmoller's men return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they host Le Mans FC.
The French side hope to carry their newly forged resilience and unshakeable team spirit into their domestic campaign following an unforgettable night in Prague.
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