Did Roy Hodgson really speak to Olivia Rodrigo? Ex-England manager opens up on encounter with American pop star at Wimbledon
Roy Hodgson made headlines earlier this month, not for his tactical insights or football coaching, but for a viral photo from the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament. The 77-year-old was seated in the exclusive Royal Box at the All England Club, enjoying day three of the Grand Slam sat near to music star Olivia Rodrigo.
- Hodgson seen sitting near Rodrigo
- Also chatted to England boss Tuchel
- Former manager reflected on time at SW19