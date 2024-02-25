Roy Hodgson Crystal PalaceGetty
Brendan Madden

Roy Hodgson isn't finished yet! 76-year-old eyeing football return following Crystal Palace exit despite recent health scare

Roy HodgsonCrystal PalaceBurnley

Roy Hodgson is seeking a return to football despite the health scare that drew his Crystal Palace reign to a close.

  • Hodgson open to return to football despite health scare
  • Off-field role interests 76-year-old
  • Likely to be strong interest for former England manager

