Roy Hodgson isn't finished yet! 76-year-old eyeing football return following Crystal Palace exit despite recent health scare

GettyBrendan MaddenRoy Hodgson isn't finished yet! 76-year-old eyeing football return following Crystal Palace exit despite recent health scareRoy HodgsonCrystal PalaceBurnleyRoy Hodgson is seeking a return to football despite the health scare that drew his Crystal Palace reign to a close.Hodgson open to return to football despite health scareOff-field role interests 76-year-oldLikely to be strong interest for former England manager