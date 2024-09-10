The Rondo: USMNT form a concern, MLS plays, and Alex Morgan's status among all-time greats

GOAL US writers discuss USMNT friendlies, MLS during international break, and an all-time great retiring

International breaks are supposed to be quiet and stress free. Not so fast. The USMNT's first duo of friendlies in the post-Gregg Berhalter, and presumably pre-Mauricio Pochettino era are half way done. And the first one didn't necessarily inspire confidence, a 2-1 loss to Canada at home raising more questions than it answered.

But with Pochettino reportedly soon to take the wheel, there might just be a very different-looking version of this side taking the pitch soon.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan announced her retriment from soccer, one of the USWNT's great careers coming to a rather abrupt end. She will certainly go down as an all-time great.

And finally, MLS was thrown into chaos by being forced to play through an international break - bringing old debates about the calendar of the league to the fore once again.

It was a lot of noise for a supposedly quiet period, and the GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.