The Rondo: GOAL USA roundtable on Alex Morgan's last dance, Emma Hayes' first camp, and the USWNT's June squad

Our writers debate Emma Hayes' first USWNT roster, with big names brought back into the fold

Emma Hayes' tenure as coach of the USWNT is officially underway. The former Chelsea boss worked wonders in London, but now faces a different kind of challenge on the international stage. After a disappointing World Cup showing in 2023, the USWNT will look to push back to the top of global soccer in Paris this summer at the Olympic Games.

And it all starts next month.

Hayes has picked her first roster, and there are plenty of talking points. Alex Morgan is in the fold, but Lynn Williams didn't make the cut, while Ashley Sanchez sits out, too. However, does any of that matter? This is the strongest roster the U.S. have ever bolstered, but still... there's questions over whether or not the ex-Blue will be a success stateside, on Morgan's role in this team and the June camp roster.

Piece it all together, and it adds up to an intriguing start for the new manager, who will have to battle the sky-high expectations of the most difficult job in women's soccer.

To break it all down, GOAL has enlisted global women's soccer writer Amee Ruszkai, as well as the usual cast of GOAL US writers, in the latest edition of... The Rondo.