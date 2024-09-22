Cristiano Ronaldo performs three-fingered goal celebration for Al-Nassr against Al-EttifaqGetty/X
Chris Burton

Ronaldo’s three-fingered goal celebration explained – with Al-Nassr superstar offering nod to son Cristiano Jr after going through iconic ‘Siuuu’ routine

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAl-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FCAl-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo added a new section to his famous goal celebration after netting again for Al-Nassr, with three fingers being held up to the crowd.

  • Portuguese superstar on target once again
  • Son was in attendance to see penalty strike
  • He had netted twice himself earlier in the day
