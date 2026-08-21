Joga Bonito is back! Ronaldinho makes sensational return to Italian football after joining Serie C side Ravenna

The biggest question remains whether the 46-year-old will actually take to the pitch for competitive matches. Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida initially insisted that the Brazilian was signed strictly for marketing purposes and would not participate in Serie C fixtures. However, he subsequently walked back those claims, refusing to rule out the possibility of a sensational return to the pitch.

When asked when supporters could expect to see him in action, the former Barcelona maestro remained coy, laughing as he said: "I feel fine. I don't know, it depends on the president and the coach. I don't know." The club has already confirmed that the Brazilian will not feature in the season opener against Reggiana on Monday.

Ravenna president Cipriani, who is part of the famous Cipriani restaurant brand, has big dreams for the partnership. He admitted that he hopes to see the Brazilian score his final career goal in a Ravenna shirt, a sentiment the player himself seems to share. "If that happens, it will be even more beautiful," Ronaldinho replied with a wide smile when discussed the possibility of finding the net once more.



