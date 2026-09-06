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Koeman Jr makes history! Goalkeeper scores TWO in crazy Eredivisie comeback
Historic afternoon for Koeman Jr
In a dramatic Eredivisie clash that will be remembered for years to come, Telstar goalkeeper Koeman Jr made history by becoming the first shot-stopper in the league's history to score twice in a single match. The 31-year-old stepped up to the plate when his side needed him most, rescuing a point in a chaotic 2-2 draw against Cambuur.
The match was an uphill battle for Telstar from the early stages, after they were reduced to ten men just 22 minutes into the contest when Nokkvi Thorisson was shown a straight red card. Playing with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour, the home side looked to be heading for a disappointing defeat as Cambuur scored twice in seven minutes after the break to take a commanding lead and assume full control.
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Ice-cold from the penalty spot
However, the narrative shifted rapidly when Telstar were awarded a penalty just three minutes after conceding their second. With the pressure on, Koeman Jr sprinted the length of the pitch to take responsibility, clinically converting from 12 yards to give his side a glimmer of hope. The drama did not end there, as the match stretched deep into injury time with Telstar searching desperately for an equaliser, which finally arrived in the 11th minute of stoppage time when he converted yet another penalty.
This remarkable brace means all of Koeman Jr's career goals have come in 2026 for Telstar. He has developed a reputation as a specialist in high-pressure moments, having previously scored an 89th-minute penalty against Volendam on the final day of last season. That strike was crucial, securing a 2-1 victory that ensured Telstar's survival in the Eredivisie.
Following in legendary footsteps
The feat naturally draws comparisons to his father, Koeman, who was one of the most prolific goalscoring defenders in the history of the game. During a glittering career that included spells at Barcelona, PSV, Ajax, and Feyenoord, the elder Koeman scored a staggering 254 goals for club and country. That impressive tally included 115 penalties, though the former defender did miss 16 spot-kicks over the course of his playing days.
While Koeman Sr transitioned into a successful management career - leading the likes of Southampton, Everton, and Barcelona before his most recent stint as the Netherlands national team boss - his son has forged his own path in goal.
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The rise of Telstar's hero
Koeman Jr's journey to Eredivisie history began in Barcelona, where he was born during his father's time at the Camp Nou. He started his professional career in the Netherlands with Almere City before moving on to TOP Oss. He eventually joined Telstar in the summer of 2021 and played a pivotal role in the club's promotion through the play-offs in 2025.
Following Sunday's draw, Telstar sit 13th in the table after four matches as they continue to navigate their long-awaited top-flight return, marking their first taste of Eredivisie football in 47 years.
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