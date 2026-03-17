Roma’s appeal against Wesley’s suspension, following the red card he received on the final day of the league season against Como, has been rejected. The Giallorossi had sought to have the Brazilian winger’s suspension lifted on the grounds of a “case of mistaken identity”, but the appeal was dismissed. The reasoning is based on the fact that there was no error in the awarding of the second yellow card, which was the point Roma were disputing. The Giallorossi claim that the foul on Diao was committed by Rensch and not by Wesley, and that this circumstance would fall under the VAR protocol, which provides for possible intervention in the event of mistaken identity.
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Rome: Appeal against Wesley’s sending-off rejected – the reasons and the Giallorossi’s claim of mistaken identity
THE STATEMENT FROM THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE
Here, however, is the statement from the Disciplinary Committee rejecting Roma’s appeal: “Declares that it cannot apply the provisions of Article 61(2) regarding the report submitted by Roma.” The 2-1 result in favour of Fabregas’s side has therefore been confirmed. Welesy will therefore not be available to Gian Piero Gasperini for Roma’s next league match, scheduled against Lecce, and will likely play in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Bologna (the tie stands at 1-1 from the first leg). For the match against Di Francesco’s former side, however, former Liverpool player Tsimikas could feature on the left.
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