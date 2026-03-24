Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Aston Villa, is set to move clubs once again. However, he will not be joining Manchester United, who own his registration rights, as Fabrizio Romano assures us; instead, the English winger will continue his career elsewhere. In the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, the transfer insider also reveals some behind-the-scenes details regarding past links with Italian clubs such as Juventus, Roma and Napoli.
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Romano: "Sancho is available on a free transfer; Manchester United are clear on this. The truth about Juventus, Roma and Napoli"
NO LONGER UNITED
"Manchester United have already informed Sancho that they will not be exercising the option in the deal. The player is now available on a free transfer; it is up to him to decide where to go," explains Romano.
JUVENTUS, ROMA AND NAPOLI
"In 2024, there was a chance for Juventus, before his move to Chelsea, a chance that arose again in 2025 when it was the Bianconeri who backed out due to concerns about his character. Instead, it was Sancho who turned down Roma, who had been considering him, whilst Napoli looked into the matter at the end of May 2025. At this point, the club that has made a move is Borussia Dortmund, where Jadon has already played on two occasions, but a pay cut is required,” he concludes.