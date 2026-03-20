The match between Roma and Bologna in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 was a real nail-biter. In this Italian derby, the two sides went into the game level at 1-1 from the first leg, with goals from Bernardeschi and Pellegrini – both of whom were key players in tonight’s encounter as well. At the Olimpico, the match ended 3-3 after normal time; in extra time, Bologna won with a decisive goal from Cambiaghi – who came on in the second half – in the 111th minute. The Giallorossi are therefore out of Europe, whilst Italiano’s side advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who knocked Lille out in the round of 16 with a 3-0 aggregate score over both legs.
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Roma v Bologna, Gasperini: "Robinio Vaz needs to develop, Malen was outstanding. But we’ve been struggling with our attack since the start of the season"
GASPERINI'S WORDS
In his post-match comments, Giallorossi manager Gian Piero Gasperini told Sky Sport: "We were at our best for almost the entire match; the worst part came at the end when they came back at us despite the fact that we’d done some important things. It’s a shame we made a few mistakes; we come away from this match with great regret, but when you make mistakes like that, it’s only right that you’re knocked out. We struggled in defence; in the second half, Bologna brought on three fresh players and it wasn’t easy to deal with them.”
"EXTRAORDINARY MALEN"
In closing, Gasperini assessed the individual performances: "Robinio Vaz is a very young lad. There’s pressure on him because a significant investment has been made and great things are expected of him, but he’s a player who still needs to develop; thanks to his liveliness, he can be useful during the course of a match. Playing at this level isn’t easy. Malen is extraordinary; he’s raised our standards compared to the first half of the season, because we’ve been struggling with our attack since the start of the campaign. The absences? When you’re missing four or five players in the same department, it’s normal to struggle a bit, but despite everything, the team gave it their all.”