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Roma face major dilemma over Indonesia-descent star Jayden Oosterwolde after alarming medical results!
Fitness doubts halt medical checks
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma's move to sign Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde has encountered a major obstacle due to unexpected concerns over the player's physical condition. The Dutch-born talent of Indonesian descent arrived at Ciampino airport to a warm greeting from fans before heading straight for his medical examinations. However, further checks requested by the Giallorossi revealed that his recent muscular issue is more serious than initially anticipated, raising the possibility of surgery.
- LaPresse
Weighing the transfer risk
The alarming medical findings have forced the club to thoroughly re-evaluate whether to proceed with the transfer or pull out of the deal entirely. Gian Piero Gasperini was keen to utilise the 25-year-old's versatility on the left flank or as a central defender, but the risk of a prolonged absence has altered plans. The underlying framework with Fenerbahce was agreed on a €1 million paid loan with a €15 million conditional obligation, alongside a €1.6 million four-year contract.
Standby status and Kessié interest
According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Oosterwolde's proposed transfer is currently on standby while fresh medical evaluations take place to decide his future. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the defender, Roma have simultaneously set their sights on midfield reinforcements. The Italian club is looking into a potential move for Franck Kessié, with Gian Piero Gasperini keen to reunite with the midfielder, though Juventus currently remain in pole position for his signature.
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Conditions for further market activity
Any formal approach from Roma for Kessié depends entirely on two major transfer conditions being met. Juventus would need to drop their pursuit or Kessié must opt against waiting, while Roma must successfully sell a midfielder first. El Aynaoui has emerged as the main candidate to leave, with Crystal Palace among the interested parties as Roma set his asking price at €35 million.
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