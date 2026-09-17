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A beauty worth studying! Inside supercharged Roma's masterplan to bother champions Inter
Tactical analysis identifies Roma as title dark horses
Roma have emerged as the primary surprise package in Serie A following a complete physical and mental overhaul under Gian Piero Gasperini. In an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Roma midfielder Luigi Di Biagio praised the club's aggressive tactical development.
Gasperini's high-intensity methods have instilled a relentless winning mentality across the squad.
"I've always said Roma could be a surprise: I backed them last year, and I'll reiterate that this year for the Scudetto," Di Biagio told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Gasp can really bother them. Roma are a very pleasant surprise and deserve everything for what they're doing."
- LaPresse
Innovative midfield emptying unlocks advancing wingers
Roma's tactical setup relies on a unique double pivot featuring Bryan Cristante and Manu Kone. Cristante frequently drops deep toward the defensive line during build-up play to execute Gasperini's signature midfield emptying, creating acres of space for advancing wingers.
This dynamic movement draws opposition midfielders out of position and accelerates central transitions.
"With Cristante, Roma has found a midfielder who supports the build-up," Di Biagio detailed to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He and Kone often drop towards the defensive line and allow the wingers to push up. It's Gasperini's typical midfield emptying, a beauty worth studying."
Malen operates as central solar system of Roma attack
Summer signing Donyell Malen has established himself as the central focal point around which Roma's attack revolves. His relentless runs in the final thirty metres create space for creative team-mates like Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule to thrive.
Under Gasperini's conditioning regimen, Dybala has achieved unprecedented physical durability and consistency.
"Malen is almost the only player in the team; he's the sun, and everyone else moves around him," Di Biagio observed to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He attacks the depth and becomes incredibly decisive. Dybala plays with a consistency he didn't have in the past thanks to Gasperini's method."
- Insidefoto
Giallorossi seek statement victory at Stadio Olimpico
Riding a wave of immense fan enthusiasm in the capital, Roma view the fixture against Inter as the ultimate test of their championship credentials. Managing European and domestic commitments remains the final hurdle in their development.
With Mile Svilar providing reliable leadership in goal, Gasperini's side possess the tools to mount a lasting challenge.
A victory over the champions would solidify Roma's status as legitimate Scudetto contenders.
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