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Roma eye surprise Chelsea attacker as Plan B after failed Alejandro Garnacho pursuit
Roma pivot to Gittens after Garnacho snub
The Giallorossi have been left frustrated in their pursuit of attacking talent this summer, particularly after seeing primary target Garnacho slip through their fingers. Roma had been considered the frontrunners for the Argentine international's signature once Chelsea made him available for transfer, but the winger ultimately chose to join Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan deal.
With the Garnacho door firmly shut, Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico has identified Gittens as a viable alternative to bolster the club's creative ranks, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Tuttomercato. The England youth international finds himself in a similar predicament to Garnacho at Stamford Bridge, having struggled to cement a starting spot during his debut season. The report suggests that Roma could explore a loan move for the former Borussia Dortmund starlet.
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Gasperini's desperate search for creativity
Gasperini is said to be pushing the Roma hierarchy to finalise a deal for a left-sided attacker before the season kicks off against Fiorentina on August 24. The manager is looking for a creative player who can drift inside from the flank, create numerical overloads, and maintain a high pressing intensity. The pursuit of elite wing talent is part of a broader offensive overhaul at the Stadio Olimpico, where the club is looking to build on last season's impressive top-four finish.
Chelsea's to change stance on Gittens?
After arriving at Chelsea last summer in a £52 million transfer, Gittens faced a challenging debut season marked by inconsistent form and a severe hamstring injury. The 22-year-old managed only one goal and five assists across 27 matches before being ruled out. While Daily Mail reported in June that the club intended to remain patient with his development, that stance could shift Xabi Alonso spent a record-breaking £117 million to sign left-sided attacker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.
Gittens was left as an unused substitute during Chelsea's recent 3-0 pre-season victory over AC Milan, highlighting his precarious position in the squad. Without European football to offer rotation opportunities this season, the London club may be more inclined to sanction a departure to facilitate his development.
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Financial hurdles and alternative targets
Despite their ambitious plans, Roma must navigate significant financial hurdles to complete their recruitment drive. The club has cooled its interest in RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, as the German side’s €60 million valuation was deemed too expensive. With that price tag proving prohibitive, Roma have turned their attention to a more attainable option in Lyon’s Malick Fofana. The Belgian prospect is highly rated despite an injury-hit season, and while Lyon are holding out for around €45 million, Roma hope to negotiate a lower fee. As the transfer deadline approaches, the pressure is on D’Amico to deliver the reinforcements Gasperini has requested.
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