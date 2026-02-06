Rodrygo suffers another major blow after Champions League suspension as Real Madrid star is hit by hamstring injury

Real have confirmed that Rodrygo has sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg and now faces a spell on the sidelines. The winger is set to be out for around 10 days and would usually be able to return for the clash with Benfica in Lisbon, with the two sides set to renew hostilities after the Portuguese side beat them 4-2 to qualify for the play-offs after the league phase. Rodrygo will subsequently miss games against Valencia and Real Sociedad, but could return against Osasuna on February 21.

According to Marca, UEFA has handed Rodrygo a two-match ban, ruling him out of both legs of the Champions League knockout play-off round. The European governing body cited the use of "insulting and abusive language" directed at the match officials as the reason for the increased sanction.

“Yesterday I got carried away in the moment when complaining about wasted time. It’s not my way of doing things,” Rodrygo wrote on social media the following day.

“I had never been sent off playing with Real Madrid and I am aware of the consequences. I apologise to the fans, the club, my team-mates, and the coach. We will continue united and fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!”