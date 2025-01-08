Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Huge concern as Tottenham midfielder is stretchered off on oxygen after staying down following awkward fall in Liverpool Carabao Cup clash
Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off with oxygen support after he stayed down following an awkward fall in Tottenham's cup clash with Liverpool.
- Bentancur jumped to meet a corner
- Failed to make contact with the ball
- Lay motionless after falling to the ground