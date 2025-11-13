Roberto Mancini is back! Ex-Man City and Inter boss follows in Barcelona legend Xavi's footsteps as new head coach role confirmed

Mancini is officially back on the touchline after being unveiled as the new head coach of Al Sadd, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the reigning Qatari champions. The 60-year-old returns to management for the first time since stepping down as Saudi Arabia coach in October 2024. Mancini had held talks with Nottingham Forest about replacing Ange Postecoglou this season, but the Premier League club ultimately chose Sean Dyche, opening the door for Al Sadd to make their move.

The appointment marks a significant coup for the Doha-based club, who previously revived their project through Xavi Hernandez, before the Barca legend made his return to Spain. With Mancini now stepping into the same role once occupied by Xavi, Al Sadd are again banking on a high-profile leader to elevate standards and reassert dominance in Qatar.