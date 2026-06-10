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Roberto De Zerbi likes 'a lot of players' for Tottenham but coach's friend explains why move for ex-Everton striker is unlikely
Viviano questions Kean links to London
Despite suggestions that De Zerbi reportedly has Fiorentina striker Kean on his summer transfer wishlist, former Italy goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is not convinced that a move to Tottenham is on the cards. Viviano, a close friend of the Spurs manager, has indicated that while the coach has many targets in mind, Kean has not been a primary topic of conversation.
Speaking to Radio Firenze Viola, Viviano shared his doubts regarding the potential transfer: "I don't know where Kean could go, nor which teams might be interested. About Tottenham, I don't believe it that much. I know De Zerbi well and he has told me about a lot of players he likes, but never about him."
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Stiff competition in the Spurs frontline
Even if De Zerbi were to pursue the Italian international, the north London side currently boasts a crowded attacking department. The presence of several high-profile forwards means that departures would likely be required before any new striker arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.
Viviano pointed out the logistical hurdles facing the Premier League side, stating: "Then they would first have to sell one of [Randal] Kolo Muani, Richarlison, or [Dominic] Solanke."
With such a wealth of options already available to De Zerbi, the path for Kean to secure a regular starting spot in London appears increasingly complicated. Kolo Muani is already on his way out of Spurs as his loan from Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end.
De Zerbi's admiration for the Italian international
Following previous reports highlighting De Zerbi's keen interest in the forward, the Spurs boss has also never hidden his appreciation for versatile forwards, and Kean fits the mould of a player who can lead the line or operate in wider channels. Despite an inconsistent scoring record this term, having bagged eight goals in 26 Serie A games, his pedigree remains high following a prolific previous campaign where he notched 25 goals across 44 appearances.
Tottenham are in desperate need of major reinforcements this summer, having narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season while managing a meagre 48 goals across the entire campaign. With 13 goals in 26 caps for the Italian national team, Kean has shown he can perform at the highest level when provided with the right service, making him a potentially vital asset for a misfiring Spurs attack.
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Alternative options and the Ramos factor
While Kean is on the shortlist, Tottenham are keeping their options open as they prepare for a busy transfer window. Reports suggest that Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos has also been offered to the club, providing a different profile for the recruitment team to consider should a move for the Fiorentina man prove difficult to navigate. The Portugal international is believed to be keen on leaving in search of more regular playing opportunities, having recently celebrated Champions League success with PSG.