Roberto De Zerbi likes 'a lot of players' for Tottenham but coach's friend explains why move for ex-Everton striker is unlikely

Despite suggestions that De Zerbi reportedly has Fiorentina striker Kean on his summer transfer wishlist, former Italy goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is not convinced that a move to Tottenham is on the cards. Viviano, a close friend of the Spurs manager, has indicated that while the coach has many targets in mind, Kean has not been a primary topic of conversation.

Speaking to Radio Firenze Viola, Viviano shared his doubts regarding the potential transfer: "I don't know where Kean could go, nor which teams might be interested. About Tottenham, I don't believe it that much. I know De Zerbi well and he has told me about a lot of players he likes, but never about him."