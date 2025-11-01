Why Roberto De Zerbi & Thomas Tuchel rejected the Man Utd job before Red Devils turned to Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's replacement - revealed

According to The Athletic's Andy Mitten, the United hierarchy was convinced that they needed a new head coach by May 2024 due to a series of poor results under Ten Hag. Omar Berrada, who was yet to formally join United as their CEO, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, acknowledged that Ten Hag's time was up at Old Trafford. The management met in a meeting in Monaco, where the decision was finalised.

United implemented a full data analysis on the managerial market, although they had to be careful as their in-house data capabilities are not at the highest level. The search for a new manager was based on the team playing a 4-3-3 formation. Six candidates were soon shortlisted as managers like Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Graham Potter were on the Red Devils' radar.

Amorim was not on United's initial shortlist as the club at that point prioritised Premier League experience, which the Portuguese coach did not have. Director of football Jason Wilcox, however, later spoke to his contacts about who the next great coach was and that is when the 40-year-old's name came up, alongside Thiago Motta.