Getty Images Sport
Roberto De Zerbi reveals he 'kissed' Rodrigo Bentancur after red card in Tottenham draw against Man Utd
Dramatic late draw
Tottenham salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against United after a chaotic final period. Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead, putting Spurs on the brink of their fourth defeat in six games.
The match exploded into life in the 78th minute when Bentancur was sent off for head-butting Luke Shaw. The Uruguayan reacted aggressively after the left-back shoved him to the ground following a reckless tackle.
Despite being reduced to ten men, Tottenham responded brilliantly. Dominic Solanke flicked in a header deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial point for his side.
- Getty Images Sport
De Zerbi's bizarre reaction
De Zerbi offered a surprising reaction to the sending off, admitting he was thrilled with the aggression shown by his player. He revealed he personally thanked the midfielder after the final whistle.
"I kissed Bentancur in the dressing room because we need this type of reaction, this character," De Zerbi told Sky Sports. "Football is character. I liked the situation with the red card."
The manager clarified that he did not want players to get sent off, but appreciated the sudden refusal to lose. He added: "In that moment maybe with 10 players we played with more courage, more energy."
Finding the right spirit
Tottenham created several big chances in the first half but were let down by poor finishing. De Zerbi grew increasingly frustrated on the touchline as his team continued to waste opportunities. However, the manager believes the performance marked a turning point.
"Today has been the game where for the first time this season we showed we are a team," he explained. "We played for the team-mates, we played together, we stayed inside of the game in every situation. I’m very happy because I’ve seen the right spirit, the right character."
- Getty Images Sport
Seeking a first victory
The draw leaves Tottenham sitting 18th in the league table with just three points from their opening six matches. This is only the fourth time in the club's history they have failed to win any of their first six league games.
Spurs will look to finally secure their first victory and climb out of the relegation zone very soon. They return to action when they face Coventry City on October 19.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting