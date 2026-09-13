Roberto De Zerbi explains heated on-pitch exchange with Mathys Tel after Tottenham stalemate against Everton

A primary focus of the discussion centered on Tel’s transition between roles and his specific responsibilities when playing through the middle. De Zerbi was particularly vocal about the 21-year-old’s positioning relative to the goal and the other creative players in the Tottenham lineup. "The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with (James) Maddison, (Mohammed) Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?" the manager remarked.

De Zerbi further elaborated on specific match situations where he felt Tel had lacked the necessary instinct to capitalize on service from the wide areas. The Italian pointed to missed opportunities to attack deliveries into the box, stressing that Tel needs to rediscover the habits he formed earlier in his career. "Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started (his career) as a striker. Now he's playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker," De Zerbi added.