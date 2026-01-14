Getty Images Sport
Roberto De Zerbi's Man Utd dream remains alive as club hierarchy still 'admire' Marseille boss following 2024 talks
De Zerbi's United history
De Zerbi is currently in charge of Marseille in Ligue 1 but has regularly been linked with the United job. He was reportedly interviewed in 2024, but turned down the proposal; he is even said to have showed the proposed contract he was offered to his players in order to inspire them. The interview occurred before United appointed Amorim, and reports now suggest the club could once again make an approach for the Italian.
The Daily Mail claim that the 46-year-old would like to return to the Premier League, having previously managed Brighton, and he is said to have a number of admirers in the Old Trafford boardroom. That said, there is also the prospect that Carrick will follow in the footsteps of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and earn the permanent job for himself over the next few months.
De Zerbi's Marseille commitment
Marseille are third in Ligue 1 at present, behind leaders Lens and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. His contract runs until 2027, but he is far from the only candidate. United could also turn to potentially cheaper options, with Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva, and Andoni Iraola - of Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Bournemouth respectively - all likely to leave their present employers, and the World Cup is also likely to throw up new candidates. Thomas Tuchel may well leave the England post, as could the USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino and Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti.
De Zerbi has said that he will stay at Marseille until sporting director Medhi Benatia leaves, telling reporters: "Benatia loves Marseille, perhaps even more than I do, since he was born and raised here. He's the one who brought me here. I'm a loyal and honest person. The day Benatia leaves, I'll leave too. I don't think he was referring to whether he was going to leave or not; that's something you'd have to ask him personally. I got here thanks to Medhi and Pablo [Longoria, Marseille president]. If one of those two is no longer here, given that they're the ones who brought me here… The day Benatia leaves, I'll leave too. Not because I can't work without him, because I've already done it. But to be fair, I don't think he was referring to leaving at the end of this season; he didn't mention it to me. But you'd have to ask him directly."
United's January plans
Per the Mail's report, United are unlikely to do major business in January and will keep their powder dry until the summer. Were a top target to become available, United would look to take advantage, but they are instead focusing their attention on loan exits for young players. They are reluctant to allow any first-team stars to leave, unless a marquee signing is completed. Ruben Amorim's departure is said to have stemmed somewhat from a disagreement with director of football Jason Wilcox over potential targets in the winter window.
What comes next?
United face Manchester City in a huge derby this weekend as Carrick's reign gets underway. He has, of course, managed the club on an interim basis before, overseeing three games in the 2021-22 campaign: a 3-2 win over Arsenal, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and a 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal. Marseille, meanwhile, will face Angers on Saturday in Ligue 1 before a Champions League clash with Liverpool.
