Roberto De Zerbi insists Tottenham 'not finished' in transfer market after £237m splurge

Tottenham are undergoing a radical transformation under De Zerbi, who took the helm following the departure of Igor Tudor in March. After weathering a turbulent campaign where they finished 17th and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, the club has backed their new manager with a staggering £237m summer investment.

Speaking to SpursPlay, De Zerbi expressed his immense satisfaction with the progress made so far but made it clear that recruitment will not stop yet. "I feel very good because we are working well. I think we are building a very good team, with some very important new players, and we are starting the project in another part of the history of the club," De Zerbi said.

"I spent a lot of time (understanding the club) before joining in April and I knew very well the ideas of the owner of the club and the plan was clear before the Everton game. Now we are inside (the project), we are excited with the idea to build a very strong team. Now we have to finish as it is not finished yet, our transfer market, in and out, but at the moment I am very happy, very proud and very positive."







