Roberto De Zerbi fiercely defends struggling Tottenham £100m star Sandro Tonali after Newcastle United nightmare

De Zerbi has refused to lay blame on Tonali despite the midfielder's difficult start to life in North London. The Italian international, who became Spurs' first-ever nine-figure signing this summer, was at the centre of a storm during the 2-0 loss to Newcastle. After being rested for the midweek cup victory over Charlton to improve his physical conditioning, Tonali looked off the pace and was partially responsible for Anthony Elanga’s opening goal before being withdrawn in the 75th minute to cheers from the visiting supporters.

Despite the scrutiny, De Zerbi was adamant in his support for the player. "No, I love Sandro Tonali," De Zerbi said following the match. "Today is the day where my emotion for my players is bigger than the other days because we are building together the club, Vinai (Venkatesham), Johan Lange, the owners, me and they (the players) are like our children. So, this day is so sad. We are all of us very disappointed for the result, but I love my players more today than the next win we will make. I believe more than the Brentford game of our project, I believe in our players."