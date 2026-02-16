Robert Lewandowski couldn't believe his eyes! Pau Cubarsi says Barcelona striker questioned his age after impressive debut and reveals Lamine Yamal 'teased me all week' after humiliating training incident

The transition from La Masia prospect to first-team starter happened so rapidly for Cubarsí that it left Lewandowski scratching his head. The teenage sensation made his official debut in January 2024 during a Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas de Salamanca, just days before his 17th birthday.

Three days later, he made his full La Liga debut against Real Betis and made such an impression that it resulted in a hilarious exchange with the former Bayern Munich man.

The defender told L’Équipe: "The day after my debut as a starter, Xavi congratulated me and wished me a happy birthday in front of everyone. Robert Lewandowski approached me: 'Are you really 17?'. He could not believe what he saw. Maybe I still had the face of a child."