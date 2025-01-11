GFX Lewandowski YamalGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

‘Football is brutal’ - Robert Lewandowski tips Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d’Or but sends out strong warning to Barcelona wonderkid

L. YamalBarcelonaReal MadridSuper CupLaLigaR. Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or but warned him that "football is brutal".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Yamal continues to shine for Barcelona
  • Has seven goals and 11 assists in 22 games
  • Lewandowski tipped him as a future Ballon d'Or winner
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱