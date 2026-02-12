Race for Robert Lewandowski hots up as Atletico one of four clubs to make offers for Barcelona star

The race to secure the services of one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers is officially underway. With Lewandowski’s current deal at Barcelona set to expire on June 30, clubs from across the globe are positioning themselves to snap up the veteran forward on a free transfer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 37-year-old has received five serious proposals to continue his playing career away from Catalonia.

Among the most intriguing suitors are La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side have a rich history of rehabilitating former Barcelona strikers, having previously found success with David Villa, Luis Suarez and Memphis Depay. The prospect of staying in Spain and competing at the highest level could appeal to Lewandowski, should he be forced out of the Blaugrana setup.

However, Atleti are not alone. Italian giants AC Milan have also registered their interest, looking to add experienced firepower to their ranks. Further afield, Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce are monitoring the situation closely, while the Saudi Pro League remains a lucrative option for the striker to see out his playing days with a massive payday.