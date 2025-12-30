Rio Ferdinand compares Benjamin Sesko to 'joke' ex-Man Utd team-mate amid £74m striker's slow start at Old Trafford

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, United icon Ferdinand said: "Sesko [offers more] than [just] goals. Yes, the strikers will be judged on their goals, but internally sometimes there are things that they bring to the table that you go, ‘You know what, that is huge’. You know who was like that? Louis Saha. He was never going to win the Golden Boot at Manchester United.

"But in terms of his value to the team, he was a joke some of the stuff that he would do to enable others to play better. He would get us up the pitch at times, he would hold the ball for three or four seconds at times to give us a breather."

Ferdinand believes Sesko's presence allows creative players such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to operate in pockets behind him. Simple actions, such as holding the ball under pressure, flicking on first-time passes, and occupying centre-backs, have been notably absent from United’s forward play in recent years, and Sesko is tailor-made for that role.

"Forget goals with him," he said. "His all-round game… I was sitting there sometimes going, ‘Oh my God, I’m so happy he’s on our team’. I think with Sesko, listen, we still want to see the goals. But I’ve seen a few parts of his game that I go, ‘Oh the other players are liking that’. I can see it. Manchester United haven’t had a striker who can just hold it up or flick it on for ages. Like just a simple little thing but effective."

