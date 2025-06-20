Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

'I'll beat the sh*t out of you!' - Francesco Acerbi threatens PSG fan over Bradley Barcola dig as Inter defender reminded of Champions League final humiliation

Francesco Acerbi lost his cool with a Paris Saint-Germain fan after being mocked over his duel with Bradley Barcola in the Champions League final.

  • PSG fan taunted Acerbi about Barcola
  • Incident occurred during Inter fan meet in Seattle
  • Italian called himself “crazy” and issued violent threat
