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Premier League escape route! Mohamed Salah and Fabinho phone frozen-out Tottenham star Richarlison over blockbuster Trabzonspor transfer
Striker seeks Turkish switch
Richarlison's Tottenham career hangs in the balance as discussions over a proposed move to Turkish giants Trabzonspor hit an impasse. The north London outfit knocked back an opening bid in the region of €20 million (£17m) from the Super Lig club late in the window. The rejection leaves the Brazilian forward's camp pessimistic about brokering an agreement before the Turkish transfer market slams shut on September 4.
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Stars urge Super Lig move
According to ESPN Brazil, Salah and former 2022 World Cup international team-mate Fabinho reached out directly to Richarlison to advocate for a switch to Turkey. The forward is determined to secure a fresh start elsewhere, having publicly insisted that he will take charge of his own destination. Tensions between the player and Tottenham chiefs have escalated rapidly, with the attacker growing increasingly disillusioned with the boardroom's uncompromising stance.
De Zerbi freezes forward
A sour end beckons for Richarlison at Tottenham after head coach Roberto De Zerbi left him out of the club's Premier League squad on the back of a failed move to Everton. The Italian tactician has exiled the attacker to train alongside the under-21s, having deemed him completely outside his first-team plans for the campaign. If negotiations with Trabzonspor collapse, the Brazilian must either target other open markets like Saudi Arabia or brace for months without match action.
- AFP
Deadline looms for Richarlison
Trabzonspor must act fast to meet Tottenham's £35m asking price before the Turkish transfer deadline passes at 23:59 on September 4. Without an agreement, Richarlison will remain frozen out in north London until the January window offers a way out. The main goal for De Zerbi and Spurs is to get their new frontline to perform.
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