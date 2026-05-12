'Slowest player in the Premier League!' - Richarlison torn apart for 'horrendous' display in Tottenham's draw with Leeds

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast show, former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor gave a harsh assessment of Richarlison’s performance. He also criticised other Tottenham players following the disappointing result.

"Watching that game last night, I mean, Richarlison… I'll put a bet out there," he said. "He's the slowest player in the Premier League. I would have a bet with anyone, Richarlison is the slowest player in the Premier League. The amount of times he ran through and [Joe] Rodon, who is not a quick centre-half - straight in - got the ball out of him. Horrendous performance from him."

"I'm looking at this group of players and I'm like, Conor Gallagher, that isn't the Conor Gallagher that Spurs thought they were signing. That is not the one that was at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, total different player, defensively, so poor as well. That was a painful watch, and at times, Leeds, they were in first gear, stepped it up a bit last 20 and they should have won."