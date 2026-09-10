Richarlison approaches FIFA in a drastic bid to terminate his Tottenham Hotspur contract

Richarlison is actively exploring legal avenues with FIFA to rip up his current deal at Tottenham Hotspur, According to talkSPORT. The 29-year-old was left out of the 25-man Premier League squad for the season and is currently training with the Under-21s.

The Brazil international believes this demotion gives him legitimate grounds to terminate his contract, despite having one year remaining. Having started in Tottenham's opening-day defeat away at Brentford, he could now have played his final game for the club as he seeks an immediate exit.