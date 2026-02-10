Getty Images Entertainment
Richard Keys breaks silence as he and Andy Gray prepare to leave beIN Sports after 13 years
A major shake-up in the beIN technical area
The Doha-based network beIN Sports is preparing for a significant transition as its two primary Premier League anchors, Keys and Gray, prepare to vacate their seats at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The pair, who have been synonymous with the network’s English football coverage since 2013, will formally depart in May following the conclusion of the current domestic season. It marks the end of a 13-year chapter that saw the veteran duo transform beIN into a global broadcasting powerhouse.
According to The Daily Mail, the decision for the 68-year-old Keys and 70-year-old Gray to move on was reached through a mutual agreement with the broadcaster. They are expected to leave on excellent terms, having served as the faces of the network’s flagship coverage through multiple contract extensions and several major international tournaments. The move signals a major changing of the guard for a network that has relied on the duo’s experience to anchor its most-watched football programmes.
'I am not retiring' – Keys clarifies his future
Despite the inevitable speculation that follows a broadcaster of his age, Keys has been quick to dismiss any talk of a quiet life away from the cameras. "There has been no fall out between myself and beINSPORTS," he wrote on his blog. "I’ve loved every minute of my time in Qatar - a country that means the world to me. I have a deep affection for it, but it’s time for me to move on. I’m not retiring - simply changing course. There’s a whole lot more to come yet."
Rebuilding a legacy after the Sky Sports scandal
To understand the significance of this move, one has to look back to the seismic events of 2011. Keys and Gray were the undisputed kings of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage before a high-profile sexism scandal led to their acrimonious departure from the UK broadcaster. After a brief period in the wilderness, they were handed a career lifeline by beIN Sports in 2013, moving their operations to Qatar to lead the network’s ambitious sports programming.
In the 13 years since, they successfully rebuilt their brand and became the primary source of analysis for millions of viewers across the Middle East and North Africa. Their chemistry, honed over years in the Sky studio, remained the cornerstone of their appeal to international audiences. They didn't just survive the transition to a new territory; they thrived, anchoring coverage of world-class football and maintaining their status as some of the most recognisable, if divisive, voices in the global game.
The changing face of football broadcasting
Intriguingly, the timing of their departure means the duo will miss out on anchoring beIN’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup this summer. As the network looks to pivot towards "new trends", including a heavier focus on social media integration and fan-led content, the exit of two traditional, old-school anchors suggests a change in strategy for the broadcaster. The landscape of football media is shifting rapidly, and even stalwarts like Gray and Keys are not immune to the evolution of how fans consume the sport.
For Keys, the return to the UK presents an interesting question: where does a 68-year-old with his history fit into the modern British media landscape? With the rise of digital platforms and independent podcasts, there are more avenues than ever for veteran voices to find an audience outside of traditional television. Whether he returns to mainstream broadcasting or embraces the digital route remains to be seen. What is certain is that after 13 years in the desert, one of football's most enduring partnerships is finally coming home.
