Ricardo Pepi's prime opportunity, Weston McKennie's midfield mastery, Christian Pulisic’s prodigious play and five things to watch as USMNT take on Jamaica

Which U.S. players are under pressure to perform for Mauricio Pochettino against Jamaica? GOAL takes a look

The U.S. men's national team will not have many meaningful games in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup. The pair of upcoming games against Jamaica fit the bill, though. With a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, and more meaningful games, on the line, the U.S. must survive a two-legged clash with a legitimately good team in Mauricio Pochettino's first real matches in charge.

The first leg comes on Thursday in Jamaica before the two sides head to St. Louis for the second leg next Monday. These will be tightly contested matches, for sure. Jamaica is an extremely talented team, one that, under new coach Steve McClaren, will see this as a perfect opportunity to take a shot at one of CONCACAF's heavy hitters.

For perspective, the USMNT and Jamaica have met 32 times dating back to 1988. While the U.S. holds an advantage of 19-3-10, seven of the last 10 matches have been decided by a goal or less. Since dropping a 2-1 friendly in Washington, D.C. in 2019, the USMNT have a seven-game unbeaten streak vs. Jamaica.

Most recently, the Reggae Boyz were challenging the USMNT deep into the semifinals of the 2023-24 Nations League before a brace from Haji Wright powered the U.S. to the tournament final. The U.S. went on to score another Dos a Cero victory over Mexico for its third-straight title.

Pochettino's job, then, is simple: win now, all with an eye toward the 2026 World Cup. These games are key for the USMNT, but the new coach is also still in the introductory phase. There are five players joining camp for the first time under Pochettino, including the likes of Chris Richards and Tim Weah. Weston McKennie is back, too, after leaving USMNT camp early last month. That initial camp was one of highs and lows with a 2-0 win over Panama and a 2-0 loss to Mexico. Most important, it was a chance for Pochettino to meet the group and begin the work.

There's no time for pleasantries this time around. This test will be very real. What to expect from the USMNT? Which players are under pressure to perform and which will provide a lift for Pochettino? GOAL takes a look as the USMNT prepare to take on Jamaica.