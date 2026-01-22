Ricardo Pepi transfer news: PSV striker told why he should join Fulham as ex-USMNT international makes strong case for Premier League switch

El Paso native Pepi left Texas in 2022 when linking up with German side Augsburg. He never got much of a look in there, with no goals being recorded through 16 appearances, but found his spark in the Netherlands.

A loan spell at Groningen in 2022-23 proved to be particularly productive, as he found the target on 13 occasions. Those efforts helped to earn the United States international a $10 million (£7m) transfer to PSV.

Regular starts have not always been easy to come by in Eindhoven, but Pepi has registered 37 goals through 90 appearances - becoming a two-time Eredivisie title winner along the way. He is now a proven performer in Europe, having also graced the Champions League stage.

Pepi is considered to be a leading contender to fill one of the attacking berths in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at the 2026 World Cup - allowing him to grace a major tournament on home soil. It could be that he is on the move at club level before then.