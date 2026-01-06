Revealed: Wrexham's January transfer budget as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's push for Premier League promotion continues

Professor Wilson, a leading football finance expert, told OLBG: "Wrexham can spend up to £3 million in the January transfer window without breaching PSR regulations.

"The Welsh club’s impressive recent form has moved them to the brink of the play-off places so the funding can give a key boost as they aim for a fairytale finish to the season. The squad there is already strong but Phil Parkinson has the ability to bring in a new face or two if he wants.

"I’d estimate that Premier League spend will land between £300–450 million, reflecting ongoing regulatory pressure but also continued competitive need. The EFL could contribute another £30–50 million, largely through structured deals and loans.

"Regarding future broadcast rights auctions, I think we’ve reached saturation point for what subscribers are prepared to pay and we’ve got this key battleground with illegal streaming. That’s hitting subscription platforms in the pocket quite hard. I think we might see a plateauing of rights, in fact."

