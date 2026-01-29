Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Ryan Giggs was withdrawn from inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame induction
United icon was set for historic triple induction
Giggs was originally scheduled to be one of the first three inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame when the concept was launched five years ago. According to The Telegraph, the ex-Manchester United winger - the most decorated player in the competition's history - had been selected to headline the 2021 launch alongside goalscoring greats Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.
However, the celebratory plans were hastily redrawn behind closed doors. League executives reportedly made the decision to "secretly axe" Giggs from the marketing materials and induction list after it became clear that legal proceedings against him were escalating. With the Premier League keen to establish the Hall of Fame as a wholesome celebration of footballing excellence, chiefs determined that including the Welshman would create a PR disaster that would overshadow the entire project.
Consequently, when the Hall of Fame was officially unveiled, only Shearer and Henry were inducted as the founding members. Giggs’ name was quietly removed from the conversation, and he was not included in the subsequent fan votes that saw fellow United stars like Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and David Beckham honoured later that year.
Legal battle forced league chiefs into U-turn
The decision to withdraw Giggs’ invitation was triggered by his arrest in November 2020 on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, and her younger sister. He was subsequently charged with assault and controlling or coercive behaviour, leading to a high-profile legal battle that effectively paused his career in football.
The timeline of the case clashed directly with the Hall of Fame’s rollout. Giggs stood trial in 2022, but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict. A retrial was scheduled, but in July 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) formally withdrew the charges after Ms Greville decided she did not want to give evidence again.
A judge formally entered "not guilty" verdicts on all counts, clearing Giggs’ name in the eyes of the law. However, the lengthy nature of the proceedings meant that for the first three years of the Hall of Fame’s existence, Giggs was considered "persona non grata" by the organisers. The Premier League’s decision to remove him in 2021 was a damage-limitation exercise designed to protect the brand, but it has created a long-term precedent that they have yet to reverse.
Records ignored as ban continues despite acquittal
Despite being legally cleared more than two years ago, Giggs remains conspicuously absent from the Hall of Fame in 2026. His continued exclusion has created a statistical anomaly that grows more glaring with each passing induction ceremony. Giggs holds the record for the most Premier League titles won (13) and the most assists in the competition's history (162) - a figure that remains comfortably clear of his nearest challengers.
His appearance record (632) is second only to Gareth Barry, yet he has not even appeared on a shortlist for public voting since the legal case concluded. While his teammates from the Class of '92 have been celebrated, the man who played in every single one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning campaigns remains on the outside looking in.
Family slams 'sham' process as exile drags on
The continued snub has drawn ire from Giggs’ camp, who believe the league is unfairly punishing a man who was acquitted by the courts. The situation boiled over recently when the 2025 shortlist was announced - once again without Giggs’ name.
His brother, Rhodri Giggs, took to social media to brand the Hall of Fame a "sham," highlighting Ryan’s unparalleled trophy cabinet and using the hashtag #TheShamHallOfFame.
