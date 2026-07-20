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Revealed: The punishment Leandro Paredes faces after hectic end to World Cup final defeat to Spain
Chaos erupts after final whistle
Spain’s 1-0 victory to secure the 2026 World Cup was quickly overshadowed by a series of ugly confrontations between the two sets of players.The tension reportedly spiked when Nahuel Molina struck Rodri Hernandez as the Manchester City star on the pitch celebrated the title.
This act triggered a major melee involving several members of the Albiceleste squad and their Spanish counterparts, with Lionel Scaloni forced to intervene in an attempt to pacify his squad.
Paredes became a focal point of the disorder, jabbing Eric Garcia in the throat before turning his aggression toward Gavi. The 32-year-old midfielder was seen spinning the Barcelona youngster to the ground and shoving him, which eventually led to his dismissal by referee Slavko Vincic once the match had concluded.
As reported by major global sports networks like ESPN and TyC Sports, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee is thoroughly reviewing the referee's report and high-definition video footage. If Paredes' conduct is deemed premeditated violent aggression, the sanction could be significantly extended to several international matches.
- AFP
Lengthy suspension looms for Paredes
According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the punishment for such an incident is explicitly defined and could sideline the Boca Juniors man for several months of competitive international football. The regulations state that a player can be suspended for “at least three matches for violent conduct”.
Recent footage of the incident has been widely circulated, putting Paredes' behavior under intense scrutiny from the world football governing body. Any suspension handed down by the Disciplinary Committee will have to be served during Argentina's next official competitive matches.
FIFA investigation extends to coaching staff
Paredes is not the only individual in the firing line, as FIFA has confirmed it is opening a wider investigation into the conduct of the entire Argentine camp during and after the trophy ceremony.
There are reports that assistant coach Fabian Ayala could be sanctioned after video footage also appeared to show the former defender striking Spain's Dani Olmo and shoving Eric Garcia during the height of the scuffles.
Nahuel Molina is also under the microscope for his initial strike on Rodri, which many believe was the spark that turned a competitive final into a "shameful brawl." FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing whether these actions were premeditated or a result of the high-stakes environment.
- AFP
A tarnished legacy for the Albiceleste
The fallout from the final also carries political weight, following earlier controversies during Argentina's path to the semi-finals. FIFA had already been looking into the squad's celebrations after their win over England, where players displayed a banner regarding the Falkland Islands. This historical pattern of disciplinary issues appears to be a factor in why FIFA may choose to be particularly firm with the sanctions following the New Jersey final.
For Paredes, this incident marks a low point in a career that has seen him reach the pinnacle of world football at Qatar 2022. While he remains a hero at La Bombonera after his emotional return to Boca Juniors, his "fiery temperament" has once again cost his national side.
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