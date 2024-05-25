Revealed: When Saudi Pro League clubs hope to land blockbuster Mohamed Salah & Kevin De Bruyne transfers amid uncertainty over Liverpool & Man City stars' futures
Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne will be targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs at the end of next season, when their respective contracts expire.
- Salah and De Bruyne targeted by Saudi
- Both players' contracts expire next season
- De Bruyne plays in FA Cup final on Saturday