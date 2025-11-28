AFP
Revealed: Man City, Liverpool & Arsenal among five Premier League clubs Serhou Guirassy's special release clause applies to as price drops from €75m
Guirassy's exclusive clause to be activated next summer
Guirassy’s contract saga has taken centre stage again after Sky Sports confirmed that his release clause at Dortmund is still active, but not for the upcoming winter window. Instead, it becomes valid in the summer of 2026, and its value is set to drop dramatically.
The striker’s exit option will fall to around €50m (£44m/$57m), a sharp decrease from the €60-75m (£52m/$69m - £61m/$80m) range discussed last summer. Dortmund insiders have described the clause as “staggered,” meaning it becomes more financially accessible over time.
According to Sky Sport, the clause is exclusively available to seven clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.
These teams can activate it directly, while all others, including suitors in Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 or the Saudi Pro League, must negotiate higher fees with Dortmund.
Guirassy, who has become Dortmund’s attacking anchor, is keeping his options open and has made it clear that he would only consider a move to a top-tier club capable of offering titles and Champions League ambitions.
- getty
Guirassy not interested in Saudi switch
Although Saudi clubs continue to circle Europe’s biggest names, Guirassy has no interest in heading to the Saudi Pro League. This summer, he rejected a €20 million-per-year offer from Al-Hilal, believing the move would come too early in his career.
Since joining Dortmund in 2024 for €18m, Guirassy has delivered exceptional output with 38 goals and nine assists in 50 matches. A brief dip in form earlier this season raised concerns, but he responded emphatically with a brace in Dortmund’s 4-0 Champions League win over Villarreal, reminding suitors of his reliability at the highest level.
His contract runs until 2028, but the looming release clause means Dortmund know they may struggle to keep him if a major club acts decisively in 2026. For now, Guirassy remains fully committed to Dortmund’s project, tying his long-term future to the club’s ability to compete for titles.
However, Germany legend Oliver Kahn is convinced the striker wants to leave the club, predicting a summer transfer for him.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Dortmund eye Hoffenheim striker as Guirassy's replacement
With Guirassy’s departure a genuine possibility, Dortmund have started preparing for life without their star striker. The club is seriously exploring a move for Fisnik Asllani, Hoffenheim’s rising Kosovo international.
Asllani's release clause is set at €30m which will be active from summer 2026, making him a realistic and financially viable option. Dortmund had considered signing him last summer, but the player chose to extend his contract until 2029.
Now, the interest is back, but competition is intense. Bayern are monitoring Asllani as a rotational attacking option, while Barcelona have emerged as fresh contenders. The striker has delivered six goals and three assists this Bundesliga season and continues to grow after a breakout loan spell at Elversberg.
- AFP
What's next for Dortmund and Guirassy?
From struggling for minutes at Lille to breakthrough spells at Rennes and Cologne, Guirassy transformed himself at Stuttgart with a remarkable 30 goals in 30 Bundesliga games before moving to Dortmund. With his release clause dropping and Europe's biggest clubs circling, Dortmund face an inevitable challenge. Whether Guirassy stays will depend on the club’s progress, their ability to compete at the top, and how aggressively the seven eligible giants pursue him in 2026.
For now, Dortmund remain focused on the present they view him as an ideal successor who is strong in the air, composed inside the box, and young enough to develop into a long-term No. 9.
Advertisement