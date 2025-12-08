Getty/GOAL
Revealed: Liverpool ready to turn to club legend Steven Gerrard if axe falls on under-pressure Arne Slot as Mohamed Salah saga adds to woes
Klopp also being linked with Anfield return
Jurgen Klopp has already seen an emotional retracing of steps to Liverpool mooted, with the German having stepped down as Reds boss in the summer of 2024. He saw his successor, Dutch tactician Slot, deliver title glory during a memorable debut campaign.
The wheels have fallen off since then, though, with the Liverpool bandwagon not rolling as freely as it once was. A bright start to the current season saw a number of late goals recorded, with those efforts papering over some alarming cracks.
- Getty/GOAL
Points dropped & Salah strop: Why Slot is under pressure
The Reds have suffered six defeats through 15 top-flight fixtures this season, while also enduring humbling reversals in Champions League competition against Galatasaray and PSV. Two more points were dropped from a commanding position last time out during a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds.
After that contest, Egyptian superstar Salah - who has been named on the bench for Liverpool’s last three games and saw no minutes at Elland Road - came out and aimed a stunning blast at a club that he has represented with distinction across eight glittering years.
Salah has accused the Reds of throwing him under the bus during a difficult season, while admitting that his working relationship with Slot has broken down. Transfer talk is now raging again around the 250-goal icon who only signed a new two-year contract back in April.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Return of a legend: Gerrard considered as interim boss
All was happy in the Liverpool camp back then, but Slot and hisunderperforming players are now facing some uncomfortable questions. The man calling the shots has maintained that he boasts the full support of his board.
Slot has said when asked if he boasts backing there: “Yeah but not in the sense that they tell me every single minute ‘we support you’, ‘we support you’, ‘we support you’.” We talk a lot. If we are winning, last season, and if we are losing. And then they are helpful to me, to the team.
“So yeah, we do have those conversations, but they don’t call me in every single minute of the day to tell me that they still trust me. We do have the normal conversations and in those conversations I feel the trust.”
It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool hierarchy continue to support Slot or start to consider a change in the dugout. According to DaveOCKOP, some thought has been given to another fresh start.
It is claimed that “Steven Gerrard is under consideration to step in on an interim basis if Arne Slot is sacked”. If such a move were to happen, then a stunning homecoming would be taken in by the legendary former Reds captain.
- Getty
Gerrard career: Anfield icon & mixed managerial record
Merseyside native Gerrard took in 710 appearances for Liverpool in his playing days, scoring 186 goals while lifting Champions League and FA Cup honours. He is considered to be a GOAT by many at Anfield.
The 45-year-old would be available to step in if required by the Reds to take their reins on an interim basis through to the end of the 2025-26 season. That is because his own managerial career is currently on hold.
He started out in style when leading Rangers to Scottish Premiership title glory in 2020-21, but has since found the going tough at Premier League side Aston Villa and in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.
Gerrard’s spell in the Middle East came to a close in January. He has returned to punditry duty since then, while turning down the chance to head back to Ibrox. Any opportunity to return to his roots would be much tougher to snub, with Liverpool still mulling over whether an SOS call needs to be sounded.
Advertisement