Revealed: Lionel Messi struck mid-game referee deal to avoid major final ban – with Argentina superstar’s shirt worth more to match official than following the rules
It has been revealed that Lionel Messi once struck a mid-game shirt deal with a Copa America referee that allowed him to avoid a ban for the final.
- Chasing continental glory back in 2007
- Handball threatened to earn costly caution
- Spared suspension but missed out on title