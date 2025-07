Revealed: Kylian Mbappe's involvement in Caen's transfer decisions as director opens up on how Real Madrid star runs club he owes majority share in after relegation from Ligue 2 K. Mbappe Caen LaLiga National Real Madrid

Caen's recruitment manager has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's ownership role at the French club, following their recent relegation from Ligue 2.