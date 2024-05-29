Revealed: Kylian Mbappe allegedly owed €80m by PSG as Real Madrid-bound forward's exit threatens to turn ugly

GettyGill ClarkRevealed: Kylian Mbappe allegedly owed €80m by PSG as Real Madrid-bound forward's exit threatens to turn uglyKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersReal MadridLigue 1LaLigaKylian Mbappe is allegedly still owed €80 million by Paris Saint-Germain as his departure from the club for Real Madrid threatens to turn ugly.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe has announced he will leave PSGStriker still owed huge sums by French clubExpected to join La Liga champions Real MadridArticle continues below