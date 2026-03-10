Revealed: How Bayern Munich plan to end Harry Kane transfer talk as contract extension update delivered on 500-goal striker

BILD reports that Bayern are looking to agree an “early” deal there. They go on to state that, with Kane’s value to the collective cause set to be recognised with a salary increase: “The club's management wants to underline his enormous value to the team and is prepared to pay the league's biggest star a raise ahead of schedule.”

Bayern are taking decisive action after seeing La Liga giants Barcelona linked with a stunning swoop for Kane. A presidential candidate at Camp Nou, Xavi Vilajoana, has claimed that he would look to land Kane if elected in Catalunya.

The player himself has sought to play down those rumours, with the 32-year-old striker saying: “I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.”

CFBayernInsider have reported on how the Barca links are “not true”, with Kane’s representatives yet to receive any formal contact from the Blaugrana. They consider the statements from Vilajoana to be a strategic play in an ongoing bid to wrestle power away from Joan Laporta.